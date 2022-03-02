AFC Notes: Bills, Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said that he is committed to building a roster that can win the Super Bowl: “I’m not going to sleep at night unless I got a roster that I think can win the whole thing…I don’t want to just go for it this year or the next 2 years and then all of a sudden, sitting there in 2 years saying ‘Brandon, you’re 92 million over the cap.” (Mike Giardi)
- As for restructuring contracts versus contract extensions, Beane responded that you must avoid pushing too much money towards future years: “The restructure… a dollar saved today is a dollar you have to pay tomorrow.” (Mike Giardi)
- Beane wouldn’t provide a definitive answer on whether veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders would play in 2022. (Mike Giardi)
- Beane said they would be “open” to retaining DL Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes: “We’re still working what our cap situation is going to be & what are all the positions we gotta answer but we definitely would be open to bringing either one or both back.” (Mike Giardi)
- The Broncos looked into hiring Bills assistant Matthew Smiley to their staff but he remained in Buffalo as ST coordinator. (Joe Buscaglia)
- Buscaglia adds it would make sense for the Bills to target an experienced backup quarterback since they expect to lose Mitchell Trubisky and they want to be prepared if Josh Allen is injured.
- Ohio State WR Chris Olave told reporters that he has met with the Bills at the combine. (Dan Parr)
- Alabama WR Jameson Williams said that the Bills were one of his first meetings at the combine. (Mike Clemens)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he had no “hesitation or concern” about free-agent TE Mike Gesicki‘s blocking ability: “There are multiple ways to use players. We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass catchers. We have no problem, hesitation or concern in Mike being able to block.” (Joe Schad)
- McDaniel also mentioned Miami is searching for a veteran backup quarterback. (Armando Salguero)
- As for the running back position, McDaniel said he expects “300-400 touches” for their backfield and wants players who can do well in a zone system: “It’s incredibly valuable but there is a more diverse way of finding them. It’s of paramount importance. We have a concrete skill set that can flourish in the zone blocking system.” (Joe Schad)
- Regarding free-agent DE Emmanuel Ogbah, McDaniel said they “will do our best” to re-sign him: “We want Emmanuel Ogbah and will do our best to get him. Our hope is that is not the case that we lose him. If you are texting him right now you can tell him as such.” (Joe Schad)
- McDaniel said he’s been speaking to CB Xavien Howard this offseason: “We’ve had several great conversations on the phone and in person.” (Joe Schad)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh told the media that as a rookie, QB Zach Wilson had an “incredibly long leash” and that this season would come with increased expectations. (Rich Cimini)
- Saleh wants to improve the No. 32 run defense in the league, with hopes that it will continue the growth process of Wilson. He added that everything the team does will be focused on helping Wilson become a better quarterback. (Cimini)
- At the draft, Saleh said there are no plans to draft a linebacker in round one unless the player is a “unicorn”. (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Georgia WR George Pickens told the media that he has met with the Jets at the combine. (Bien-Aime)
- Jets GM Joe Douglas said that improving both the offensive and defensive lines will “always” be a priority: “Offensive and defensive lines will always be a priority around here.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- When asked if he’d consider selecting a safety with either of the Jets’ top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, presumably referencing Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Douglas responded that he’ll take the best player available: “You take the best player available.” (Bien-Aime)
- Douglas thinks Wilson showed more confidence as the season went on despite their inconsistent lineup: “Showed more confidence, better ball protection over last few games. Showed a lot of grit, lot of poise.” (Cimini)
- Douglas asserted the “ship hasn’t sailed” on third-year WR Denzel Mims. (Bien-Aime)
- Douglas added New York will exercise DT Quinnen Williams‘ fifth-year option: “I don’t think that’s huge news.” (Vacchiano)
- As for Jets’ free-agent WR/KR Braxton Berrios, Douglas confirmed that he’s had discussions with Berrios’ agent and will speak with his representation ahead of free agency. (Cimini)
Patriots
- Per Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, there are agents who think Patriots OT Trent Brown would do well for himself if he made it to unrestricted free agency: “I think Brown’s deal is going to come in a lot higher than most expect. There’s a lot of offensive tackle need out there, and not a whole lot of quality players on the market.”
- Former Patriots OC and new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had high praise of QB Mac Jones‘ maturity as a rookie last season: “I’m not sure I’ve been around a more mature, young football player in terms of understanding the game and being able to process at such a speed and such a level that Mac was. I don’t have any doubt that Mac is going to meet the challenge head on.” (Mike Reiss)
- McDaniels said he spoke to Patriots HC Bill Belichick about assistants he wanted to bring from New England to his staff in Las Vegas: “I have great respect for Bill and that process. I spoke to him directly multiple times about any interest I had in people that were there … Never want to do the wrong thing.” (Mike Reiss)
