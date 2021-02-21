AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Jets

Broncos
John McClain of The Houston Chronicle believes that there is no way for the Broncos to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, adding that Houston would likely start with the Jets as they have the most capital to offer.
“Well, first of all, I’ll guarantee you the Broncos ain’t getting Deshaun Watson,” McClain said, via KOA News Radio. “If they [the Texans] are going to trade him … trade talks would have to start with the Jets because the Jets are the only team that can guarantee them the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft plus a whole lot more.”
Chargers
- Boise State DB/KR Avery Williams has met virtually with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Chargers at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin Melo)
Jets
Ralph Vacchiano of SNY examines the top-10 potential targets for the Jets in free agency this year:
- Although Bears WR Allen Robinson tops Vacchiano’s list, he mentions that the receiver likely wants to play for a contending team.
- Vacchiano says Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is the receiver “most often linked to the Jets,” and he could command a $16-17 million annual salary on the open market.
- Vacchiano writes that the Jets are “enamored” by Texans WR Will Fuller‘s speed, and he could secure $12-15 million per year.
- Vacchiano believes the Jets should push for Patriots G Joe Thuney after bargain shopping for their offensive line last season. Vacchiano expects Thuney’s bidding war to start at $16 million.
- At edge rusher, Vacchiano could see Ravens DE Matthew Judon being in the second-tier of available pass rushers while Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett could end up costing upwards of $25 million annually.
- Vacchiano also lists 49ers CB Richard Sherman given his connection to new HC Robert Saleh but notes that fellow 49ers CB K’Waun Williams could be a cheaper option at around $6-7 million per year.
- Vacchiano mentions Packers RB Jamaal Williams as a possible discount option at the position and mentions Rams TE Gerald Everett as a possible “steal” in free agency given he will likely cost around $5-6 million per year.
- Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson has recently met virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the franchise tag would make a lot of sense for the Jets to use on S Marcus Maye if they can’t agree to a long-term deal given it’s projected to be just $11.2 million for the 2021 season.