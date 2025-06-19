AFC Notes: Cam Ward, C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile is impressed with what he’s seen from DB Jarrian Jones this offseason, as well as the rest of the group due to their versatility.

“I think he’s done a great job the whole camp,” Campanile said. “He’s really, really diligent in the meetings. Super detailed in all the drill work and I think it’s showing up here in practice in the 7-on-7 and here in the team situations. I’ve been really fired up about him because he’s a bright guy and he’s a competitor.”

“He’s definitely got the ability to play man-to-man and be sticky but he’s got a ton in his body in terms of physicality,” Campanile added. “He can stop-start and he’s a really good cover guy and a really, really big skill set, a wide-ranging skill set as a DB. You love that. You love to have guys that can play multiple positions. I think Jarrian is a guy that can play a bunch of different positions and Jourdan (Lewis) obviously has been able to do that in his career and I know he will continue to do that with us and that makes that exciting because those guys can do a lot of jobs. They’re physical guys at the point of attack so you can do more with them in the run game in terms of pressure also in the pass game. So that’s been exciting.”

Titans

Titans’ first-round QB Cam Ward is quickly building a reputation for being one of the first players at the team facility early in the morning. Ward said he has no concerns about the potential of getting burned out and is “always energized” stepping onto the field.

“I am always energized – I am playing football,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I am doing what I love, and not a lot of people can do that in this world. So, I am always going to have energy when I’m on the field.”

Titans OT JC Latham has been impressed by Ward and said the rookie is holding himself accountable in their offseason program.

“I think he’s a great player, has an immense amount of talent,” Latham said. “He shows up every day, ready to work with the right attitude. He holds himself accountable, and he holds himself to a standard that a lot of people can learn from. In that regard, I think he’s a great player and was a great pick for our team.”

Titans WR Calvin Ridley is quickly building a connection to Ward.

“From Day 1 I met him, I knew he was going to be in the (play)book, and here,” Ridley said. “It’s easy to relate to him, fun, (he’s) easy to talk ball with. You have to have that (expletive)-it mentality, and he’s got that. I see a great arm, a great mind, someone who knows he can make the throws.”