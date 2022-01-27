AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper listed Chargers RT Bryan Bulaga as a possible cap casualty that would save the Chargers $10.75 million.
- Popper projects an extension for S Derwin James to come in around five years and $88 million. It would be at $17.6 million a year, which would top that of Seahawks S Jamal Adams.
- Popper also listed defensive line, right tackle and secondary as the Chargers’ three biggest needs entering the season.
- Popper mentioned WR Mike Williams, OLB Uchenna Nwosu and DL Justin Jones as the three most important free agents.
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid told the media he gives QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce the freedom to make adjustments in order to beat the defense and did so against the Bills in their victory.
“Yeah, they know that at times there are things that they can do, and they’re normally right,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “That one worked out well. He was going in that direction anyway, so it was just how he got there,” Reid said of the play. “They both did a nice job with it. So, it doesn’t happen very often, but when they do, they’re normally right with that type of thing. They know the plays and they know what they can get away with and what they can’t. They’re very good with that.”
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs were in the mix for Rams WR Odell Beckham when he was a free agent midseason and league sources would not be surprised to see him land in Kansas City during free agency in March.
- Reid confirmed that every player practiced on Thursday, including S Tyrann Mathieu, who is in concussion protocol: “(From) what I saw, he was full. He did a nice job. He’s got to test after practice.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Former NFL QB David Carr commented on his brother, Raiders QB Derek Carr, and what the team needs to do with him going forward: “There has to be a commitment from the organization that they will give him what he needs to succeed… He’d love to do it in Las Vegas but wants a chance.” (Colin Cowherd)
