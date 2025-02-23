AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Jevon Holland, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots

“I get it,” he added. “I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same thing if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just like watching it like, I get it but OK, this is kind of the effects of being a free agent.”

Holland should have a strong market given his youth and the flashes he’s had in his career so far, and he said he’s both excited and nervous about the process in March.

“I’m excited. It’s already going into Year 5,” he said. “Just kind of crazy. I’m 24, about to be 25, it’s dope. It’s almost surreal, you know, stepping into another organization — or same organization — we still don’t know. But say I do go to another place, going from Oregon to Miami, it’s kind of like, I only know those two.

“I’ve been lucky to have a good organization with the Ducks and then going right into Miami and still being able to have a good organization with good people. It’s nerve wracking, like am I going to choose the wrong one? But I just have to trust myself.”