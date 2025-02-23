AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, Jevon Holland, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins
No one from the Dolphins has outright closed the door on re-signing S Jevon Holland this offseason as he is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. But Miami doesn’t plan to use the franchise tag on Holland and he feels like the writing is on the wall.
“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or any type of edits and things like that. You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it,” Holland said on his Breakin’ House Rules podcast. “So, I’m like following them on Instagram, right, and I’m not in none of this s— no more. And I’m like, OK, they’ve kind of moved on.”
“I get it,” he added. “I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same thing if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just like watching it like, I get it but OK, this is kind of the effects of being a free agent.”
Holland should have a strong market given his youth and the flashes he’s had in his career so far, and he said he’s both excited and nervous about the process in March.
“I’m excited. It’s already going into Year 5,” he said. “Just kind of crazy. I’m 24, about to be 25, it’s dope. It’s almost surreal, you know, stepping into another organization — or same organization — we still don’t know. But say I do go to another place, going from Oregon to Miami, it’s kind of like, I only know those two.
“I’ve been lucky to have a good organization with the Ducks and then going right into Miami and still being able to have a good organization with good people. It’s nerve wracking, like am I going to choose the wrong one? But I just have to trust myself.”
- The Dolphins could opt to extend a few of their key players in order to help their current cap situation, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Miami can’t simply get cap compliant by cutting aging veterans. Graziano lists LT Terron Armstead, LB Jordyn Brooks, OLB Jaelan Phillips and OLB Bradley Chubb as extension candidates.
Patriots 2024 first-round QB Drake Maye is still holding out hope for two of his draft classmates, second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-round WR Javon Baker. The two combined for just 13 catches last year, only one from Baker, and had a much harder time adjusting to the NFL than Maye.
“We brought in two rookie receivers — Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker — that are kind of feeling it out this year. They both battled some injuries. I’m hopefully expecting, one of them, if not both, to kind of make a splash this year. I’m taking it upon myself,” Maye said on the Green Light podcast with former DE Chris Long.
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez shared his thoughts on the team firing HC Jerod Mayo after only one season.
“I did [like Jerod Mayo as a coach],” Gonzalez said, via Patriots Wire. “I think they did him a little dirty giving him only one year. But, it’s business. We gon’ see what [Mike Vrabel] do. …They damn near cleaned house.”
- Mark Daniels lists five offensive linemen that the Patriots could sign this offseason to bolster their unit, including Chiefs G Trey Smith, Ravens OL Patrick Mekari, Eagles G Mekhi Becton, Titans RG Dillon Radunz, or Titans OL Daniel Brunskill.
