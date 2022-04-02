AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts owner Jim Irsay said he doesn’t have any problem with “spending money” to improve his roster this offseason, like when acquiring Matt Ryan and Yannick Ngakoue. Indianapolis still has loads of unspent cap space which has caused some to question Irsay’s “all chips in” comments.

“I have no problem spending money. That’s not the issue one iota,’’ Irsay said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “The issue is trying to wisely plan on winning and… bringing in the right people.”

Regarding the Colts missing the playoffs last season, Irsay said that making the postseason requires an “emotional, mental commitment.”

“It’s an emotional, mental commitment to excellence and greatness by anyone who’s in the circle – coaches and players,” Irsay said. “That’s what it means. It’s an attitude. I mean, Ronnie Lott, Ray Lewis, Walter Payton. Those are all-chips-in guys. They played like that. You get enough of those type of guys like we had with (Robert) Mathis and (Dwight) Freeney and many others, you get greatness.”

Irsay reiterated that missing the postseason was “shocking and disappointing” and was a huge letdown.

“I can’t emphasize how shocking and disappointing,” Irsay said. “I don’t have the words to describe the level, the letdown we had. The melt-away. I’ve never seen it in my life. It’s just beyond anything. You know there’s something wrong.”

Jaguars

John Oehser of the team’s official site believes it is “very likely” that the Jaguars could find a potential No. 1 receiver at No. 33 overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Oehser could also see Jacksonville trading up a “few spots” from No. 33 in order to get a receiver at the bottom of Round 1.

Oehser expects the Jaguars to discuss stadium renovations once the construction of its sports performance facility is near completion next year.

PFN’s Tony Pauline reports the Jaguars have a top 30 visit scheduled with Colorado State TE Trey McBride .

. Florida DT Zach Carter had a pre-draft visit with the Jaguars. (Billy Marshall)

Titans

Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site thinks it is “in play” for the organization to sign a potential starter through free agency given GM Jon Robinson mentioned that they are considering some options.

mentioned that they are considering some options. Wyatt writes that OL Jamarco Jones will have the chance to earn the starting left guard spot this offseason and he’ll likely face competition from Aaron Brewer.

will have the chance to earn the starting left guard spot this offseason and he’ll likely face competition from Although Wyatt expects Dillon Radunz to be “in the mix” for the right tackle job, he writes that Tennessee will likely bring in more players to compete for the spot.

to be “in the mix” for the right tackle job, he writes that Tennessee will likely bring in more players to compete for the spot. According to Wyatt, the Titans feel that Radunz is “better suited” to play on the left side.

SMU TE Grant Calcaterra says one of the teams he’s heard the most consistently from during the pre-draft process is the Titans. (Justin Melo)

says one of the teams he’s heard the most consistently from during the pre-draft process is the Titans. (Justin Melo) Washington TE Cade Otton said he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Justin Melo)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Titans. (Justin Melo) PFN’s Tony Pauline reports the Titans have a top 30 visit scheduled with Colorado State TE Trey McBride.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports believes that a team such as the Titans or Buccaneers could have an interest in QB Baker Mayfield as a backup in 2022 and look for him to take over the following year if QB Ryan Tannehill or QB Tom Brady would opt to retire in 2023.