AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel thinks this is an important offseason program for RB De’Von Achane, who is entering his second year in the league.

“Year Two, you kind of let everything settle, understand much more of the whys of everything that you do and for him, the more he can understand within the offense, the more ways he can get the ball,” McDaniel said, via ProFootballTalk. “He had outstanding ball production, some of which I know he feels specifically that there’s more out there from the opportunities he had last year and then being able to find different ways to get people the ball whether that’s different types of pass routes, whether that’s different types of run schemes that you can get comfortable with, all those things. More ways to be at the point of attack to play within this offense, that’s what this offseason really provides for him. Seeing some strength gains and you can tell by his body he’s put some work into it and then him just understanding everything about our offense so he can be as big a part of it as possible. That’s his goal.”

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers admitted there’s pressure to succeed in 2024 but enjoys having the challenge.

“I think if I don’t do what I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out here,” Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I like that kind of pressure.”

Jets CB Sauce Gardner said Rodgers is bringing the same energy he did at the start of last year’s training camp.

“Nothing’s going to stop him,” Gardner said. “He’s still the same guy.”

Rodgers feels motivated to prove he’s still capable of being a successful starting quarterback.

“I have a lot of motivation. I love the game. I want to play at a high level. I don’t want to go out as a bum,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I put the work in. I believe in my abilities. You guys saw it today. There was no pads on but I can obviously still throw with the best of them.”

Patriots

Patriots de-facto GM Eliot Wolf said it will be a collaborative decision on when first-round QB Drake Maye gets his first start, but admitted that QB Jacoby Brissett will start off as the starter through the offseason.

“I think those will be some important conversations for us to have,” Wolf said, via Around The NFL. “Right now, it’s Jacoby Brissett. He’s taking the first reps, and we’re excited about what he’s shown not only off the field but on the field with his throwing ability. Drake Maye, let’s be honest, we’ve had him for three weeks now. There’s a long way to go to for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that coach (Alex) Van Pelt is implementing offensively. So we’ll have those conversations as they arise. I’m sure it’s gonna be a collaborative approach as it’s been so far with really all the big decisions that we’ve made. All four of the quarterbacks that we have on the roster right now are working hard and ready to go.”

Wolf said that former Patriots QB Mac Jones situation wouldn’t determine Maye’s.

“I would say again every situation is different,” Wolf said. “The main thing that we’ve been able to take away is being able to support not only Drake, but every quarterback we have, just throw every level of support that we possibly can at the quarterbacks. Those are things, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s something off the field, whether it’s virtual reality, whatever the case may be, just really having the willingness to support whoever the quarterback is in every facet that we possibly can.”

Wolf wouldn’t say that the team has their goal set on becoming a playoff contender overnight.

“Are the Patriots a playoff team? Listen, we’re not really playoffs or bust,” Wolf said. “I would say we’re just looking for progress.”