AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

The Dolphins are set to get a big boost back to their offense with the return of WR Will Fuller this week. Fuller missed Week 1 as he finished out the remainder of a six-game suspension from last season.

“Will has been a high performer in his career,” Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We’re excited to get him back. He’s excited. He’s been itching a bit to get back. He had a little setback with injury [during training camp but] now he’s back out there. It will be good to see him out in practice and fit him in. We’ve got a lot of weapons. Getting open vs. certain matchups, his catch and run [ability] will be a factor with his speed.”

Dolphins HC Brian Flores declined to comment on whether DT Raekwon Davis (knee) will return from the injured reserve. (Barry Jackson)

Flores also wouldn't elaborate on whether Davis requires surgery. (Joe Schad)

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports Jets LT Mekhi Becton is getting a second opinion on his knee.

is getting a second opinion on his knee. Hughes points out that surgery would likely mean Becton would be out for longer than the initially anticipated 6-8 weeks.

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said first-round QB Mac Jones has proven to be a “very competitive guy” who always wants to win.

“I think he’s a very competitive guy. He wants to win at everything that he’s doing. He wants to perform his best every single day on every single rep,” McDaniels said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I think that’s a great trait and a great quality to have, not only as a football player but as a human being. We’re fortunate that he feels that way.”

McDaniels believes Jones is showing that he has leadership qualities and is holding everyone to a “very high standard.”

“I think relative to pushing himself and demanding the most from himself, I think that’s obviously the No. 1 way to lead – you show everybody else that you’re going to hold yourself to a very high standard, and then you’re going to try to bring others along if you see the opportunity to do so,” McDaniels said.