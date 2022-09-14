AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Austin Jackson ‘s ankle is not broken, with HC Mike McDaniel saying: “Day by day there has been an improvement. Ankles are finicky. They’re definitely case by case. He’s doing everything he can to get ready.” (Adam Beasley)

‘s ankle is not broken, with HC saying: “Day by day there has been an improvement. Ankles are finicky. They’re definitely case by case. He’s doing everything he can to get ready.” (Adam Beasley) McDaniel told reporters that he views DC Josh Boyer as the head coach of the defense. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones feels that WR Kendrick Bourne will get more chances as the season goes on, despite only playing two snaps this past Sunday.

“KB has to control what he can control and when he gets the chance to play or practice, just like we all do, we have to try and do our best that we can,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “He just has to continue to be himself. He’s done a good job. He’s a great teammate, and we have a lot of guys on our team like that. I hope he can contribute more, and he will, and his time will come. Like I always say, the plays will come, don’t chase them. He’ll get a chance and when he does, I have confidence in him. He’s a great route runner, and a great competitor. He’s just got to do what he’s doing and continue to see his role increase.”

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Bourne was sent home for being late to a team meeting in the preseason ahead of the game against the Panthers. He adds the veteran’s issues have been with his usage, not the design of the offense, and he’s expected to be more involved going forward.