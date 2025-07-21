AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Jaylen Wright, Jets Roster Preview, Dolphins

Dolphins

Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright is entering his second season as a pro, but he has a feeling he can be one of the best running backs in the league with Miami.

“I just really feel like, and I know I can be a top back in this league,” Wright said on Up & Adams. “I feel like just my skill set, my ability, and the system I’m in, it sets me up to be great. In the pass game, I’m going to be way more involved this year. Way more involved in everything. Run game, pass game, pass protection, everything.”

Miami HC Mike McDaniel hopes that Wright soaked up a lot of information during his rookie season, learning from running backs Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jeff Wilson Jr.

“I think Jaylen Wright benefited tremendously from coming into the league in a very competitive room,” McDaniel told reporters. “I think when that’s the case, you learn how little room for error you have to execute your job responsibilities or to have complete ownership of your assignments, because if you’re a hair off, or a hair late, or a hair indecisive, there’s decisive people who are talented that can contribute to the team.”

Jets

Jets OL Joe Tippmann said he’s connected well with new OL Josh Myers as the two share a similar background in that they grew up. They’ve also been studying the new playbook together and have started building up a relationship.

“It’s been awesome, Josh is such a great dude,” Tippmann said, via the team’s website. “He’s a Midwest guy like myself [Myers is from Dayton, OH; Tippmann is from Fort Wayne, IN]. So we immediately got along really well. We found out some stuff like we used to [do] growing up. We vacationed at the same spot pretty much all winter long. Doing some snowmobiling and stuff up there. But just coming along with Josh, he’s been such a great guy, somebody who’s in the room helping me, I’m helping him. We can after a meeting, after a practice, we can go and lay our thoughts on the table and ping-pong off each other. And that’s been something that’s just been great for the both of us. And I’m excited to be working with him, working along with the rest of the O-line everybody’s been so great so far.”

Tippmann added that QB Justin Fields has been a great addition to the offense and he looks forward to being a part of a developing offense around the young quarterback.

“It’s been great with Justin, he’s such an awesome guy,” Tippmann said. “As a leader, as a player, as a quarterback, he’s somebody who takes his job very seriously, but also, he’s a very smart individual, somebody who’s always learning, always developing. It’s something that’s been really cool for me is being with somebody that I can develop with. I played with Aaron [Rodgers], it was a great experience, something that was awesome. But with Justin, a younger guy, somebody who I can learn from and grow with. So that’s what has really kind of taken me the most.”

Jets