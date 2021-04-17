AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell said he’s trying to develop an offense that blends the philosophies of HC Urban Meyer, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, and OL coach George Warhop.

“We have feelings of what he (Meyer) likes, what he wants to do, where he’s at – but then we’re able to blend where [passing-game coordinator] Brian [Schottenheimer] has been, where I’ve been and where [offensive line coach] George [Warhop] has been,” Bevell said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “We want to be able to blend all that together to be able to come up with the best plan.”

Bevell added that their offensive plans will evolve after they are concluded with free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft.

“The plan starts one way, then once you start getting the players and start putting those players in, then that plan can morph. We’re going to make sure whoever our guys are that we’re getting – that we’re putting them in the best position to be successful. The more we get to know them, then the more it starts to move around.” Bevell reiterated that it is important for the entire Jaguars’ coaching staff to be on the same page. “It’s important for all of us to be speaking the same language,” Bevell said. “It’s powerful when your whole staff is aligned and has the ability to speak it the same way. We start on Page One, go through the cadence, the huddle and then we get into, ‘What do we call this when we line up in this formation?’ ‘What’s the best way to communicate?’ ‘Is that the simplest?’ Everybody comes from a little different area. At some point, we have to pick a language for the Jaguars. That’s what we’ve been sitting in there doing.” Texans Aaron Wilson notes that the Texans’ have eight players with base salary de-escalator clauses related to workout attendance, including: LT Laremy Tunsil, $350,000 LB Zach Cunningham, $250,000 CB Bradley Roby, $250,000 OLB Whitney Mercilus, $250,000 WR Randall Cobb, $250,000 S Eric Murray, $200,000 K Ka’imi Fairbairn, $200,000 DT Brandon Dunn, $200,000 Titans Titans’ GM Jon Robinson says they are still taking a look at their strengths and weaknesses prior to the 2021 draft. “We’re still fine-tuning and tweaking and we will do so leading up to the draft in two weeks,” Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “That’s a question I get about every draft, and our charge is to find depth at every position. I certainly think there are position groups that have some depth and some volume there. The edge players on defense, the corners on defense, the receivers on offense. There’s a bunch of good backs, a bunch of offensive linemen. But that’s our charge and it’s been our charge. Everybody can kind of predict who the top 100 (players) are, but who is in that next rung of players, the Jayon Browns, those guys who are going to come in the Day 3 portion of the draft and have an impact on your football team? … (We want) to create depth within the position groups.” Robinson mentioned that the team held their own mock draft on Thursday and the exercise is something they believe can help when it comes to making decisions. “One scout picked a player that he really liked, that we could probably get in the seventh round, but he wanted to take him at 22,” Robinson said. “I was like, ‘That’s probably a little early for him, but OK, I appreciate it. I learned a lot of things from coach (Bill) Belichick. He always told me: Have a player ready to pick. You are not always going to be able to move, either up or back in the draft, so you better be zeroed in on one or two guys as you inch closer to your pick.” Robinson also mentioned the impact that free agent signings Bud Dupree, Denico Autry, Janoris Jenkins, Kevin Johnson, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, and Matthias Farley can bring defensively. This could free up the team to make more offensive-based decisions during the draft. “We think they’re going to have a pretty cool impact, and help us defensively,” Robinson said. “We are combing over both sides of our draft boards and we are looking at the value of those players and the impact those defensive players can have relative to adding some more explosive offensive players. So, there’s some good defensive players in this draft, and there’s some good offensive players in this draft. At the end of the day, we want to come away with the best possible players on whatever side of the ball we think can help us win football games.” Wyatt points out that the team is yet to make a decision on LB Rashaan Evans or their kicker for the 2021 season, as HC Mike Vrabel planned to reach out to veteran K Stephen Gostkowski about his future. The team has K Tucker McCann on the roster should Gostkowski lean towards retirement.

Wyatt also writes that he won't be shocked to see the Titans add a quarterback at some point, but says the fact the team spent all of last year with QB Logan Woodside as their backup shows they have confidence in him. They also still have journeyman QB DeShone Kizer on the roster as well.