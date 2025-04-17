AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots Draft Buzz

Bills

Bills Sean McDermott on CB Christian Benford ‘s contract extension: “He’s come in, he’s kept his head down, he’s worked, he’s learned, he’s developed. He has shown the traits that we look for in a corner.” ( HCon CB‘s contract extension: “He’s come in, he’s kept his head down, he’s worked, he’s learned, he’s developed. He has shown the traits that we look for in a corner.” ( Ryan O’Halloran

McDermott on new DE Joey Bosa : “This is a place people have experienced the best version of themselves, so we’re excited for him. The key is going to be the durability piece. How can he stay healthy and how can we keep him healthy?” (O’Halloran)

: “This is a place people have experienced the best version of themselves, so we’re excited for him. The key is going to be the durability piece. How can he stay healthy and how can we keep him healthy?” (O’Halloran) McDermott says being “proactive” on banning the tush push is best going forward: “We’re going to always act in a way that’s best for the health and safety of the players.” ( Mike Garafolo

Bills GM Brandon Beane on WR Keon Coleman : “We have all the confidence that Keon (Coleman) gets it, and want to remind everyone that he’s only 21 years old. Playing receiver is hard. I’m not sitting here today concerned about where Keon Coleman is at. He knows what’s expected of him.” (Sal Capaccio)

on WR : “We have all the confidence that Keon (Coleman) gets it, and want to remind everyone that he’s only 21 years old. Playing receiver is hard. I’m not sitting here today concerned about where Keon Coleman is at. He knows what’s expected of him.” (Sal Capaccio) Beane said LB Matt Milano could still wind up with the Bills beyond 2025 despite his contract restructure and is hoping Milano can have a great year heading into the last year of his contract. (Capaccio)

Dolphins

The Dolphins made headlines this week when putting CB Jalen Ramsey on the trade block. Miami GM Chris Grier made clear Ramsey did not request to be traded from Miami and they felt it was the best course of action after talking to his agent.

“I will say, these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we’ve spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things,” Grier said, via the team’s YouTube. “At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade. So, we went through the process and just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward. And [it’s the] best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey.”

Grier reiterated they have “many conversations” on how to proceed with Ramsey.

“I think when you’re talking through the offseason and all these conversations are happening through the offseason, you’re still working and you try to prepare for scenarios,” Grier said. “So, again, this was a long discussion — many discussions, I would say — throughout the offseason. This wasn’t anything we rushed to and just said today, let’s do this. So, we’re prepared if he’s here, we’ll deal with it. And if he’s not, we’ll adjust as well. So, we feel good about where it is.”

In the end, Grier thinks trading Ramsey will give Miami its best chance to win in 2025.

“It’s never easy to replace a player like Jalen. He was a good player for us. He’s a good player. He’ll probably be a Hall of Famer here. But for the Miami Dolphins going forward, we feel like this is the best chance to help us win — not only just this year but in the future as well.”

Patriots

When asked if the Patriots have received any calls from teams interested in trading for the No. 4 overall pick, HC Mike Vrabel responded that it’s too early to have those conversations, but things will ramp up soon.

“Well, I’d say it’s probably a little early for that. In my experience, probably a little early for those conversations,” Vrabel said, via the team’s site. “A lot of those happen next week as we get a little closer to the draft. I think there’s still some preparation and some managing that goes on and the coaches reports. It’s probably a little early for some of those conversations to happen.”

As for New England possibly moving up for a player, Vrabel said they are just looking for the best value available.

“Well, as far as manipulating the draft and the board and the value, and if we’ve gone up and gone down in the places that I’ve been. I think you’re just looking for the best value and you’re trying to find players that are obviously talented and what we feel like are a great fit here for us and can help our football team at different levels. That happens at the top of the draft. That’ll happen in the middle parts. Obviously, as you get towards the end and there’s somebody that you want and you may get, or somebody gives you an offer you’re trying to get a little bit more draft capital.”

The Patriots hosted Penn State DE Abdul Carter for an official ’30’ visit. Vrabel wouldn’t elaborate on his visit but thinks he’s a “very disruptive pass rusher.”

“We’re not going to discuss any of the interactions in the 30 visit, but I appreciate the knowledge of him being here. I don’t think he took too many of them, but I would say that the tape is dynamic. There’s a lot of great qualities of a disruptive pass rusher. Very slippery, loose, sudden player. It was a fun tape to watch.”