AFC Notes: James Cook, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills GM Brandon Beane understands that RB James Cook is looking to be paid and wants both sides to be on the same page: “James is a competitive dude, he’s a stud, he’s a great teammate.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Beane says he’s “hopeful” that this time next year Cook will still be with the team when training camp begins. (Fitzgerald)
- Per the wire, the Bills worked out TE Gerrit Prince, TE Matt Sokol, TE Steven Stilianos, and WR David White.
Dolphins
- New Dolphins TE Darren Waller spent time away from football working on himself and his sobriety: “A lot of times the way I was walking and was preaching wasn’t the way I was practicing.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- Waller understands there are times he’s going to be asked to get his hands dirty, and said he’s willing to do whatever is needed as a blocker. (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the team trading Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick: “Jalen Ramsey is a Steeler. I like to talk about Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick is a Dolphin.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg is “weeks” away from a return from the PUP list, per McDaniel, and there is no official timeline. (Louis-Jacques)
- Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa says WR Tyreek Hill has been a lot more vulnerable with his teammates this offseason: “Everybody makes mistakes; it’s just that some people are in the spotlight. You’ve got to cut him some grace.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Tagovailoa says Hill rebuilding his relationship with the team is a “work in progress” after his previous comments: “When you say something like that, you don’t just come back with ‘My bad.’ You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- Dolphins CB Artie Burns‘ injury happened when he became entangled with another player during backpedal drills for defensive backs early in practice. Knowing he got hurt, he threw his helmet down in disgust. He later left team headquarters on crutches. (Barry Jackson)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says that DC Terrell Williams is back with the team: “Players were excited to see him. I was excited to see him.” (Mark Daniels)
- Vrabel on WR Stefon Diggs being cleared to practice: “It’s a testament to how hard he worked.” (Daniels)
- Diggs was a full participant on Day 1 of camp and is not feeling any limitations from his ACL tear. (Zack Cox)
