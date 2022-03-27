AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Titans, Robert Woods

“I’m looking forward to digging into that this offseason with Matt, with our coaches,” Reich said. “It’s going to be 80 percent of what we’ve done in the past, 90 percent, but then there’s going to be tweaked. We will look through all of his films. We’ll pull out concepts that he’s done a lot in Atlanta and he’s been successful with. We’ll listen to how he’s thought about those things, how they complement what we do, and then we’ll find ways to integrate some of those things. Then I’m sure together, I can already tell in a few short discussions with him, that we will create some things together. Some of it is bringing together his old and what we’ve been doing, yet there are still things that will be created together. I’m looking forward to those.”

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson spoke to the media about how some of his new acquisitions fit with the team, including WR Robert Woods, TE Austin Hooper, RB Trenton Cannon, S A.J. Moore, and T Jamarco Jones.

“I think he fits a lot of the characteristics and traits that we look for on the field,” Robinson said of Woods, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “He’s an aggressive player, a willing blocker, a good route runner. He runs a lot of the route concepts we like. He’s a tough player, he’s a smart player. And as we started to get permission to talk and investigate him as a person, everything that I remember about him coming out of USC – how he prepared, his willingness to buy into the team and help the team and to try to do his job to the best of his ability to help his teammates, was certainly echoed by everybody that has ever worked with him or been a teammate of his. We are excited about him, and I know he is attacking the rehab process, and we’ll see how that goes. But he is excited to be a part of us.”

“I have always been a fan of Austin,” Robinson said of Hooper. “I probably should have drafted him back in ’16, but you can hindsight any draft when you look back. He’s a good player, and he embodies a lot of things that we want in players and how they prepare. I thought that he did a nice job in Cleveland last year in his role – it was a little different role than what he maybe what he had in Atlanta. And we had a great visit with him on the phone. Mike (Vrabel) and I talked to him for an hour. He had some questions for us, and we had some questions for him. He’s excited about what he can add to our football team and in joining our culture. It should hopefully be a pretty seamless fit for him, fitting in with our guys. He’ll help us in the run game blocking, and he’ll help us in the passing game. I think he can do a lot of different things and can add another element for us offensively along with getting Geoff Swaim back. I think he’s the only draft visit (prospect) that wrote me a handwritten letter after the visit, just thanking us and telling us how much he’d like to be a part of the Titans when he was coming out for the draft. I still have it somewhere in a box. I thought that was pretty cool of him.”