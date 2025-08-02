AFC Notes: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ja’Lynn Polk, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OL Alex Anderson had his knee scoped and is considered week-to-week, per Sal Cappacio.

Dolphins

Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick is back in Miami, where he began his career, and says that while he enjoyed his time with the Steelers, he is excited to return and wants to remain with the team long term.

“The city of Pittsburgh treated me very well. I enjoyed my time there, my teammates,” Fitzpatrick said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “It was very unfortunate the way things ended — it’s a part of business, and I’m extremely excited to be a Miami Dolphin … I’ve been here in the building for about a week now, and I’m extremely excited about this season. I think we have a very, very high ceiling.”

“I really like the energy and direction that this is going. The culture of this locker room is one that wants to win now,” Fitzpatrick added. “I know that it was reported that I wanted a new contract, but I just wanted to know I was going to be here for more than a season. I think there’s a standard that Mike and Grier are trying to set — just working hard, being disciplined, being committed to this team, stripping yourself of ego, you know what I’m saying? This is an ego-driven sport, and I think the best teams are the teams that move the ego, let down the mask and the pride, and play winning team football. That’s the message that they sent to the team is the same message that they sent to me.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic is not convinced that WRs Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley are locks to make New York’s active roster.

and are locks to make New York’s active roster. Rosenblatt notes that the Jets seem set at punter with Austin McNamara after releasing Kai Kroeger .

after releasing . As for the competition at kicker between Nick Folk and Harrison Mevis , Rosenblatt bets that Folk will win the job.

and , Rosenblatt bets that Folk will win the job. Regarding fourth-round S Malachi Moore, Rosenblatt writes that Moore appears “ready-made for game action.”

Rosenblatt writes that Moore appears “ready-made for game action.” At the center spot, Rosenblatt mentions that Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers are battling for the starting role.

Patriots

Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk said he’s not worried about last season and is just looking forward to receiving the opportunity to prove that he belongs.

“I don’t go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work I put in each and every day,” Polk said, via PFT. “I just got my foot in the water last year. When I get the opportunity to get it going, it’s going to happen.”