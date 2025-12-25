AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Jakobi Meyers, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Philip Rivers performed well against the 49ers but the team came up short, leaving him in an interesting place. Rivers acknowledged he’s having a great time in his return after five years away, but it’s tough to balance that against the results not following.

“There’s no prize for losing,” Rivers said, via The Associated Press. “I know this locker room is hurting again. I’ve been part of it for a short time, two losses, and I know it’s been a long slide now for over a month. I know that’s tough because I’ve been part of those slides. We’ve just got to find a way to dig deep and find a way to win a football game.”

“The name of the game is winning and that’s what they did. They got it done,” Rivers continued. “But I do feel like offensively we’re going to move the ball. But our job is to score more points than the other team, whatever that (number) may be. Last week, it was 18 and we didn’t get it done. This week, it would have been 41 if I hadn’t thrown the pick-six and we didn’t get it done.”

Colts LB Zaire Franklin felt the defense let down the veteran quarterback in Monday night’s loss.

“We got dominated today,” Franklin said. “It’s really nothing else to talk about. Credit to San Fran. I feel like they came in and they did what they wanted.”

Steichen said they are sticking with Rivers as their starting quarterback for Week 17, per Jeremy Fowler.

Said Steichen via the AP: “I thought he played really good except that one play at the end. But I thought he was on fire the whole game. He threw it to the right spots every time. He just had that one play at the end, but overall I thought he was really good.”

The Colts are hopeful to get CB Sauce Gardner back from his calf injury this week. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers ‘ three-year, $60 million extension includes $30 million guaranteed at signing, $7 million of which is a signing bonus. Meyers has base salaries of $6 million, $17.355 million and $19.4 million in the new years of the contract. (Spotrac)

‘ three-year, $60 million extension includes $30 million guaranteed at signing, $7 million of which is a signing bonus. Meyers has base salaries of $6 million, $17.355 million and $19.4 million in the new years of the contract. (Spotrac) Meyers has a $10 million guaranteed option bonus in 2026, and his base salary is also guaranteed at signing. In 2027, $6.8 million of Meyers’ salary is guaranteed at signing and another $10 million becomes guaranteed in March of 2026.

The deal also includes $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and annual $100,000 workout bonuses, plus two void years to spread out the cap hits.

Titans

Titans CB Marcus Harris will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Jim Wyatt)