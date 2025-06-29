AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Aaron Glenn, Elijah Moore, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Buffalo signed WR Elijah Moore this offseason, who hasn’t quite had his breakout season after playing in some shaky quarterback situations. Bills CB Tre’Davious White had great things to say about their new offensive weapon and praised his route running.

“He’s gonna be a big time player for us. Route running is amazing, getting in and out, his breaks is amazing,” White said, via Alex Brasky.

Jets

Rich Cimini of ESPN notes that Jets’ new HC Aaron Glenn is taking a lot of themes from his mentor, Hall of Fame HC Bill Parcells, like how he explains the “why and how” of plays to his roster.

is taking a lot of themes from his mentor, Hall of Fame HC like how he explains the “why and how” of plays to his roster. Cimini points out how Glenn has a lot of “one-on-one conversations” with players, similar to how Parcells operated.

According to Cimini, Glenn also tries to keep things light in practice, mentioning how they ended minicamp with a pass-catching drill for offensive linemen.

As for New York’s minicamp, Cimini writes Jets’ new QB Justin Fields showed his “raw talent,” but thinks the quarterback needs to be more consistent.

showed his “raw talent,” but thinks the quarterback needs to be more consistent. Regarding WR Josh Reynolds , Cimini writes he appears to be the “clear-cut favorite” for the WR2 role ahead of Allen Lazard.

, Cimini writes he appears to be the “clear-cut favorite” for the WR2 role ahead of Cimini senses that the competition between centers Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers will continue in training camp.

and will continue in training camp. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports the Jets and CB Sauce Gardner have been working toward a “megadeal” throughout this offseason.

have been working toward a “megadeal” throughout this offseason. Breer wouldn’t be surprised if Gardner and New York finalize a new contract “before the next time the Jets practice.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Demario Douglas said that when he saw HC Mike Vrabel participating in on-field drills, he knew that a new culture was being established within the organization.

“It just shows us that we have a coach that’s all in,” Douglas said, via Mass Live. “He knows the offensive side and the defensive side. He can tell. So we go to the big screen he already knows. Like, ‘You know you do better than this.’ I feel like that’s what we need. We need a coach that’s going to push us and actually be out there with us and know what’s going on. Coach Vrabel is just going to push you. He knows what you’re capable of doing. He’s a player’s coach. He knows how we feel out there, but he knows that we can do it. He’s been on a winning team and he knows the culture, how to win.”