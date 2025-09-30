AFC Notes: Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Darren Waller, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills P Cameron Johnston will miss some time with a lower-leg injury, but it’s uncertain if he will land on injured reserve. (Ian Rapoport)

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Darren Waller made his team debut in 2025 after not playing at all in the 2024 season and scored two touchdowns. Waller reflected on his successful return to the game and talked about the joy he had being back on the field.

“It’s a lot to process,” Waller said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “It’s exciting, very exciting, just to be out there, just the whole day. Little bit of fear, little bit of everything, you know? Because I haven’t really been practicing a ton, haven’t really done a lot with the team, so it’s like, alright, I’ve got to find a way to get back out there and get into a rhythm and just be somebody that this team can rely on and give this team a return on their investment.”

“It was just fun, man. It felt like when I started playing football as a kid. I feel like I lost it sometimes. Tonight was pretty cool.”

Jets

The Jets fell to 0-4 in Week 4 in a loss to the Dolphins, where they outgained Miami, but committed 16 penalties and three turnovers in crucial moments. New York RB Breece Hall kept it real when talking about their self-inflicted mistakes that have been happening for the majority of his career.

“Teams will shoot themselves in the foot, and we’ll come back and shoot ourselves in the head,” Hall said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “We’re doing pretty much everything we can to lose the game right now. It’s just a matter of us not making dumb mistakes. When we have (so many) penalties, we’re not going to win the game — and we still almost won the game. I’ve been dealing with it for four years, so it’s frustrating.”

Jets CB Sauce Gardner can’t believe they are winless through four weeks and couldn’t hide his desperation to get things turned around.

“Have we been 0-4 since I’ve been here?” Gardner asked. “It’s extremely shocking. I want to win. Period, point blank. When I was younger coming into the league it was just like: me, Garrett, the young people, we just gotta do our job. But now it’s to a point where it’s like: It’s bigger than just me. I want to win. That’s something I want on my resume: Winning. Nobody wants to keep losing.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on WR Stefon Diggs‘ comment that his comfort level with the offense is a five out of 10: “Then he should study more.” (Doug Kyed)