AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Sauce Gardner, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Kader Kohou is ready to step up and be the leader of the team’s young cornerback room following CB Jalen Ramsey‘s trade to Pittsburgh.

“I have to step up and be leader in the room and show the younger guys how we want our unit to be, just like they did with me,” Kohou said, via Around The NFL. “Jalen Ramsey, X [Xavien Howard], Jordan Poyer showed me the way. You don’t always have to talk; you can lead by example. It’s going to be a challenge. Being the oldest guy in the room, whether you want it or not, is a little weight on your shoulder because you have to show the other guys. It’s not something I’m not prepared for.”

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner said that while he is listed at 190 pounds, he has put on 10 additional pounds of muscle and feels more explosive as a result.

“I’m not gonna lie, this offseason has been by far my best. . . . I feel great,” Gardner said, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m sitting about 200 pounds right now, and I don’t think I’ve ever really played that heavy. But it’s like the more weight I’ve put on, the more muscle, the more explosive and the faster I become with that muscle that I’ve put on.”

Gardner on contract talks with the Jets: “It’s been pretty productive. We have our goals in terms of numbers and stuff, and the Jets are aware of that. And I’m aware of the rest of my peers like Jaycee (Horn), (Derek) Stingley, Pat (Surtain) … that’s all guys that are deserving of the money they’re getting. It’s definitely something my team and the Jets are talking about.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye said veteran WR Stefon Diggs has been an “awesome teammate” since coming onboard and they often talk as locker mates.

“Yeah, he seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye said, via the team’s site. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big time games. Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games. Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs. It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”

Maye said Diggs is always at the team facility lifting, asking questions in meetings, and talking to him after plays.

“Yeah, he comes in here, lifting. In the meetings, asking questions, asking me after plays, ‘Hey, what should I have done there? Hey, in the past, I’ve done this when the guy’s playing this leverage,’ stuff like that. He’s seen a lot of different things, played a long time in this league. It’s been great for me. A veteran receiver, him, Mack [Hollins], Kendrick Bourne. We got three, not really old heads, but old heads in their 30s. It’s been awesome for us to find how they lead the room and help this offense.”