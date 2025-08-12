AFC Notes: Tyler Warren, DeMeco Ryans, E.J. Speed, Colts, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that TE Tyler Warren‘s physical nature has impressed him and will bring a lot to the team this coming season.

“I think his physicalness that he brings, obviously watching him in live action last week was phenomenal — just the way he lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards,” Steichen said, via Pro Football Talk. “The physicality he brings to our football team is going to be phenomenal for us.”

“It’s a different league — everybody’s a professional,” Warren added. “So, just being out there for the first time and kind of getting that under your belt was really good for me and the team as a whole, and the offense especially.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Colts WR Alec Pierce is considered day-to-day with a groin injury suffered at practice over the weekend.

Indianapolis CB Kenny Moore II left practice Sunday with a knee injury, but the early return is that it is not a major injury, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

Texans

Texans LB E.J. Speed said he decided to sign with Houston because he wants an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

“My goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Speed said, via Click2Houston. “I feel like with this team, it’s right at the cusp. And I just want to do everything that I can in my power, because I want a ring. At the end of the day, I want a Super Bowl, and I’m gonna be a part of something great.“

Speed also discussed schematic fit and the presence of HC DeMeco Ryans as two other reasons why he felt the Texans were a great fit for him.

“Quite honestly, DeMeco Ryans, defensive minded head coach, I loved what he did up in San Francisco with Fred and Azeez,” Speed said. “He always had a great linebacking corps. He actually worked me out coming out of college, so that was a good thing. We had that tie through there and just knowing what he did in the league. It’s always a good thing when you play with somebody who’s been through everything you’ve been through as a player and did it at a high level. That was a big part of my decision going to Houston. It’s different. He played in it. He played it, coached in it, was an assistant coach in it. So, it’s a lot of interesting things that he says that I can understand and can relate to my game on the field. And a lot stuff that he understands like where your eyes go and plays and stuff like that. So that been the biggest thing that I gained from this since I’ve been here.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was impressed with the team’s re-tooled offensive line during its first preseason game, especially in the run game.

“From my point of view, our o-line did a really nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Ryans said, via Click2Houston. “When we did run the football, there was no one in the backfield. There was no penetration. It all starts up front. I feel like those guys did a really nice job of setting the tone, and that’s what we want to see from the offensive line. You come out and be physical, set the tone for the offense. And I thought that first group did a nice job of that.”

Texans WR Braxton Berrios was impressed with QB Davis Mills‘ command of the offense and believes that he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Very confident, collected out there,” Berrios said. “I mean he’s a very good quarterback, and I think he can start in a lot of places. And so it’s easy being on the field with him, he knows what he’s doing.”