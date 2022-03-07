AFC Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk was asked if he was attempting to make his way to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

“Possibly,” Kirk said, via TMZ. “Like I said, I’m just going to let my team and people that are helping me make the decision help me out. We’ll see where it goes.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions one big-name free agent reached out to the Bills to indicate interest in signing with Buffalo and to set up a meeting at the Combine, indicating the Bills are becoming an attractive free agent destination.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia writes things seem much more up in the air between the Bills and WR Cole Beasley than when Beane said at the end of the season he anticipated Beasley being in the team’s plans for 2022.

than when Beane said at the end of the season he anticipated Beasley being in the team’s plans for 2022. Beane was less firm at the Combine and Buscaglia points out the news of Beasley’s trade request going public indicates the relationship isn’t in a great spot, perhaps because Beasley wants an extension.

He adds Beasley could be released before March 20 when he has some guarantees kick in. It would save Buffalo $6.1 million.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told Tim O’Shei of The Buffalo News that an agreement on a new stadium for the Bills will be reached before April 1st.

Dolphins

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes the Dolphins should be players in free agency for Saints LT Terron Armstead . Miami currently is projected to have the most cap space of any team this offseason.

. Miami currently is projected to have the most cap space of any team this offseason. NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reports that while they are still hoping to land a big-name wide receiver in free agency, the Dolphins are leaning towards using the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki .

. Wolfe adds that while the team is not going to use the tag on DE Emmanuel Ogbah, they would still like to have him back next season.

Jets

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes doesn’t expect GM Joe Douglas to break out the credit card in free agency this offseason. Instead, he thinks Douglas will continue to focus on finding values and target positions he thinks it’s easier to find those, including interior offensive line, defensive line, safety and tight end.

to break out the credit card in free agency this offseason. Instead, he thinks Douglas will continue to focus on finding values and target positions he thinks it’s easier to find those, including interior offensive line, defensive line, safety and tight end. Based on Hughes’ conversations at the Combine, he thinks the Jets will pass on Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton in the first round and instead go after someone like Saints S Marcus Williams . He keeps hearing Williams connected to the Jets if the Saints don’t extend him.

in the first round and instead go after someone like Saints S . He keeps hearing Williams connected to the Jets if the Saints don’t extend him. Another name that came up as a good fit is Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore , as he has the ball skills the Jets are looking for. However, Hughes notes it’s not clear if Gilmore would want to sign with the Jets, assuming he gets out of Carolina.

, as he has the ball skills the Jets are looking for. However, Hughes notes it’s not clear if Gilmore would want to sign with the Jets, assuming he gets out of Carolina. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson also has been prolific in terms of interceptions and pass deflections, but Hughes didn’t get the sense the Jets were readying to make a run at him.

also has been prolific in terms of interceptions and pass deflections, but Hughes didn’t get the sense the Jets were readying to make a run at him. Another possibility is Giants CB James Bradberry , who could be available via trade. Hughes points out Douglas was interested in Bradberry when he was a free agent two seasons ago and expressed a willingness to trade for proven players in his end-of-season presser.

, who could be available via trade. Hughes points out Douglas was interested in Bradberry when he was a free agent two seasons ago and expressed a willingness to trade for proven players in his end-of-season presser. Hughes mentions the Jets want to add an X receiver this offseason, which would mean WR Braxton Berrios would be fourth on the depth chart if he re-signed. Hughes thinks the odds are good another team offers him more money and a bigger role.

would be fourth on the depth chart if he re-signed. Hughes thinks the odds are good another team offers him more money and a bigger role. Cowboys WR Amari Cooper , who is expected to be released, could be a good fit for that role, per Hughes.

, who is expected to be released, could be a good fit for that role, per Hughes. DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets will let WR Jamison Crowder test free agency this offseason.

test free agency this offseason. The Jets Ben Wilkerson as their assistant OL coach. are hiring former Giants assistant OL coachas their assistant OL coach. Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports Patriots CB J.C. Jackson is likely headed to free agency, as the team has been “reticent to commit significant long-term money to their top cornerback.”

“(It) comes down to this: The team doesn’t feel Jackson is worth the price of the one-year franchise tag ($17.3 million guaranteed next season) or what it would take to secure him on a multi-year deal,” Guregian wrote. “… It’s possible that if Jackson doesn’t get the money he’s looking for on the market, the two sides could revisit talks. But that doesn’t seem likely at this stage.”’