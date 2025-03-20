Browns Signing G Teven Jenkins

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Browns are signing former Bears G Teven Jenkins to a contract.

Jenkins also received interest from the Seahawks and Bengals along with a potential return to Chicago.

Jenkins, 26, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2024, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Bears, making 14 starts for them across the offensive line.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available

2025 Free Agents list.