Cardinals Re-Signing TE Darrell Daniels & S Charles Washington

Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels‘ agent, Chad Speck, announced that Arizona has re-signed his client to a contract on Thursday.

The Arizona Cardinals have already confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also re-signed S Charles Washington to a one-year deal.

Daniels, 26, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in May of 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal back in April and later added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Daniels appeared in 12 games and recorded eight receptions for 92 yards (11.5 YPC) and one touchdown.