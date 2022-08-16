Cowboys Activate LB Anthony Barr From PUP List

The Dallas Cowboys activated LB Anthony Barr from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Barr, 30, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up his Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal earlier this month and placed him on the PUP list.

In 2021, Barr appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and five pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.