Dexter Lawrence Expected To Be Worth Late First To Second-Round Pick?

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence requested a trade from New York before the offseason program starts on Tuesday, as the two sides cannot find common ground on a new deal.

Lawrence has two years remaining on his contract, but he’s seeking a revision to his deal that better reflects the current state of the market for a player of his caliber.

Per Connor Hughes, some potential returns he’s heard for Lawrence could be a late 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, or a second-round pick with a fifth-round pick.

Hughes also believes Lawrence’s value is difficult to pinpoint because of the need for a new contract, likely close to $35 million per year, along with questions on his work ethic and drop in production.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan echoed Hughes’ reports, saying he believes the return for Lawrence would be a late first-round pick to a second-round pick if the Giants decided to trade the former All-Pro.

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, teams have been calling the Giants regarding Lawrence since last season’s trade deadline, and the trade request will only lead to an increase in calls for Lawrence.

Ryan Dunleavy feels the Jets-Cowboys Quinnen Williams is an obvious recent trade comparison, as Williams went to Dallas for a first-round pick, second-round pick and DT Mazi Smith. One league source told Dunleavy Lawrence is a better player, so he’s worth a similar package.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence and the Giants as the news becomes available.