Dolphins Not Actively Shopping De’Von Achane Or Jaylen Waddle, Plan To Keep Both

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins see RB De’Von Achane and WR Jaylen Waddle as “important parts of their franchise.”

According to Louis-Jacques, new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan says they’ll listen to offers for every player on the team, but they are not shopping Waddle or Achane, and the plan is to keep both on the roster.

With the new regime in Miami, there has already been plenty of roster turnover with more likely to come. However, it sounds like Waddle and Achane are in the plans as building blocks for 2026 at least.

Waddle, 27, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

He’s due $17 million and $24 million over the next two years of the deal.

In 2025, Waddle appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 64 receptions on 100 targets for 910 yards and six touchdowns.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.

