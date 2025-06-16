Eagles & Panthers Two Teams To Watch For S Justin Simmons

Veteran S Justin Simmons remains a free agent at this stage of the offseason after his only season with the Falcons in 2024.

Simmons previously spoke highly of the Falcons’ organization, but he implied a return for another year is unlikely for both sides.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic and discussed potential landing spots for Simmons. Per Fowler, the Eagles and Panthers headline a shortlist of suitors for the veteran safety.

“Simmons is interesting, because I think coming out of Atlanta, I do think he’s looking for that big scheme,” Fowler said. “That’s why the Eagles are on the shortlist there. It’s Philadelphia, it’s Carolina—has interest in Simmons. Ejiro Evero came from the Vic Fangio school. So that’s where I think you should look for Simmons.”

Simmons, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024 when the Broncos released him in February.

Atlanta signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Simmons appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.