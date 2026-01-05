Falcons Expected To Hire Matt Ryan As President Of Football

Ian Rapoport reports that the Falcons are hiring a new President of Football following the firing of GM Terry Fontenot and HC Raheem Morris, and many expect it to be former QB Matt Ryan.

According to Jay Glazer, the Falcons and Ryan have been in serious discussions about a return to the team in a significant front office role.

Ryan is the all-time leading passer for Atlanta and has been working as a studio analyst for CBS since retiring from the league following the 2022 season.

According to James Palmer, the team wants to quickly hire a president to lead the search for a new head coach and general manager. The position will report to owner Arthur Blank, with the HC and GM reporting to the president, who will make the final decisions.

Ryan, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008 out of Boston College. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal, but ended up releasing him after just one season.

For his career, Ryan played in 234 games over 15 seasons, 14 in Atlanta and one with the Colts. He completed 65.6 percent of his 8,464 career pass attempts for 62,792 yards, 381 touchdowns, and 183 interceptions. He added 1,539 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Ryan was the offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and the NFL MVP in 2016, along with offensive player of the year. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2016 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

We will have an update on Ryan and the Falcons as soon as it becomes available.