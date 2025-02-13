NFC Notes: Bryce Huff, Zack Baun, Mekhi Becton, Matthew Stafford, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Ever since he signed with the Eagles, things have gone downhill for LB Bryce Huff, who lost his starting job to Nolan Smith, missed five games following wrist surgery, had just two and a half sacks in 12 games, and played just one total snap in the Eagles’ first two playoff wins.

“I haven’t changed one bit,” Huff told Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “It’s not like I have to become that dominant player again. I’m him right now. I’m still him. It was almost unreal how it’s been one thing after another. I’m going to keep grinding because that’s what I can control. Hopefully, I do find a way to get more playing time one way or another next year.”

“Football is about more than money,” Huff added, noting he hasn’t fit in the team’s defensive scheme. “But I had to make that decision for my family. Regardless of scheme, regardless of fit, regardless of city, I was going to take the most money because I worked my tail off and you don’t get that many opportunities in this game to secure a bag like that. I had to jump at the opportunity. I don’t really have any regrets.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave insight into his reason for not giving contract extensions to players like LB Zack Baun and OL Mekhi Becton.

“Once you start doing that, it’s almost like, are you picking favorites?” Roseman said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And the other guys start saying, ‘What about me?’ And they start playing for themselves as opposed to the team. Now, we’ve seen that probably costs you money in the long run as you’re doing it. But when you have an opportunity to compete for a championship, it’s worth that sacrifice I think. I’ll do anything for a championship. So if that’s the trade-off and maybe we lose a player, I won’t like that, but I’ll take it.”

SI’s Albert Breer believes both Becton and Baun will likely hit the open market and sign a contract that exceeds what the Eagles would offer the two.

Eagles OLB Josh Sweat and OL Mekhi Becton‘s contracts void on February 17, per OverTheCap.

