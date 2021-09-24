NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

OUT for Week 3: WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder)

Falcons

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said he doesn’t feel discouraged by the team’s 0-2 start and mentioned that there’s an extra 17th game this season.

“Seventeen games,” said Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “You can throw all the old stats out. With that extra game, none of those rules apply that were there before. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got 15 games to go. I think we’re a young team that made strides from Week 1 to Week 2. We need to continue to make strides as we go into Week 3. If we can do that, I really feel like we’ve got enough weapons and the right people that we can correct this thing and get it moving in the right direction.”

Ryan believes that Atlanta is capable of staying “in the mix” of the NFC South and must get “hot at the right time.”

“I think the biggest thing is we’re capable of being in the mix,” said Ryan. “Keeping ourselves relevant late into the season, in December and January. I think we’re capable of doing that … It’s just about getting hot at the right time.”

OUT for Week 3: WR Frank Darby (calf), WR Russell Gage (ankle), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion)

Saints

Regarding the Saints’ poor performance in Week 2, QB Jameis Winston is confident that consistent execution and communication will lead to better results.

“This team’s a winning team, we know how to win and we’re resilient,” Winston said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “We just have to execute a little bit better, communicate a little bit better and get the job done.”

When asked about the four sacks Winston sustained in Week 2, Saints HC Sean Payton said their offense must improve collectively and have a “better plan” going forward.

“It’s the group in its entirety,” Payton said. “It’s our offensive line, our quarterback. It’s also us (coaches) relative to a game plan. And quite honestly, once we struggled to handle a look or two, we got more of it. We need to have a better plan, and that starts with me.”

Winston mentioned that he can provide a better vocal presence and help keep the offense in line.

“Just have a little bit more command, make sure everyone is hearing me clearly and clean so we can play a little bit faster,” Winston said. “Making sure everyone is getting the right call and I’m back there (conducting) everything, getting everybody lined up. But I’m confident, one, in our offensive line because we have the best offensive line in the NFL. And, two, in me being able to handle that process and communicate to those guys effectively so we can get the protection where it should be.”

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Saints wanted to leapfrog the Patriots at No. 15 to take QB Mac Jones , but weren’t willing to package enough picks to entice teams to drop all the way to No. 28 in the first round.

, but weren’t willing to package enough picks to entice teams to drop all the way to No. 28 in the first round. OUT for Week 3: C Erik McCoy (calf)