NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia that Carson Wentz “was done” with the organization, similarly to Texans QB DeShaun Watson. Schefter mentions that former HC Doug Pederson and several others around the team were a “big part” of his desire to leave.

“This was DeShaun Watson without the headlines. He didnt want to be (in Philly). He was done. Doug Pederson was a big part of it but a lot other people were apart of it,” said Schefter.

Schefter indicated that trade discussions involving Wentz began to ramp up after Matthew Stafford was dealt to the Rams. Additionally, Eagles GM Howie Roseman sat on the Colts’ “final offer” for about a week, which may have been the only official offer for Wentz.

“The talks heated up the day after Mathew Stafford was traded [from] Detroit,” Schefter said. “I dont think anyone but Indianapolis made an offer.”

Mike Kaye takes a look at five free-agent options who have connections to new Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni and his staff, including former Eagles’ TE Trey Burton , QB Tyrod Taylor , S Malik Hooker , WR Josh Reynolds , and RB Marlon Mack .

