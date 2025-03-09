NFC Notes: Combine Meetings, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks

Cowboys
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Michigan CB Will Johnson met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Josh Tolentino)
- Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Texas CB Jahdae Barron met formally with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- LSU CB Zy Alexander had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tommy Yarrish)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks said he’s planning to meet formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Patrik Walker)
- Per Jon Machota, Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan had a formal combine meeting with the Cowboys.
- Texas WRs Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden both had formal meetings with Dallas at the combine. (Josh Tolentino)
- Dallas met formally with Oregon RB Jordan James at the combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Cowboys had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Fowler)
- Dallas had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Fowler)
- Tommy Yarrish reports the Cowboys held a formal meeting with Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson.
- Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is not concerned about meeting with Dallas at the combine because he already has a top-30 visit scheduled with them. (Clarence Hill Jr.)
- North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton has had a formal meeting with the Cowboys at the combine. (Yarrish)
- Florida State DT Joshua Farmer had a formal meeting with the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Cowboys. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State LT Josh Simmons had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Tom Downey)
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson met formally with the Cowboys at the Combine. (Patrik Walker)
- Maryland WR Kaden Prather had a formal Combine meeting with the Cowboys. (Patrik Walker)
- Auburn TE Rivaldo Fairweather has a private workout scheduled with the Cowboys in April. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ryan Fowler reports that the team will host Miami RB Damien Martinez on a 30-visit.
Eagles
- Clemson LB Barrett Carter had a formal interview with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm had formal Combine interviews with seven teams, including the Eagles. (Mike Klis)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Devin Jackson)
- Cal CB Nohl Williams had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Chase Senior)
- LSU TE Mason Taylor had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Chase Senior)
- Alabama S Malachi Moore met formally with the Eagles. (Chase Senior)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Eagles. (Justin Melo)
- The Eagles had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Philadelphia had a formal combine meeting with Texas RB Jaydon Blue. (Tom Downey)
- Per Devin Jackson, the Eagles held a combine meeting with Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai.
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- N.C. State OT Anthony Belton has an official visit scheduled with the Eagles. (Tom Downey)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
- Colorado State WR Tory Horton said he’s met with the Rams at the combine. (Mike Klis)
- The Rams had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Rams met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
- Oregon WR Tez Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Bo Brack)
Seahawks
- Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the Seahawks. (Devin Jackson)
- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Destin Adams)
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel had a formal meeting at the combine with the Seahawks. (Justin M)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
- Georgia OL Tate Ratledge said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Travis May)
- Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart said he had a formal meeting with the Seahawks. (Gregg Bell)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
