NFC Notes: Combine Meetings, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Cowboys

Eagles

Rams

  • Colorado State WR Tory Horton said he’s met with the Rams at the combine. (Mike Klis)
  • The Rams had a formal meeting with Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman. (Ryan Fowler)
  • The Rams met formally with Texas WR Matthew Golden at the combine. (CJ Vogel)
  • Oregon WR Tez Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler
  • Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Tom Downey)
  • Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo said he had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Bo Brack)

Seahawks

  • Louisville CB Quincy Riley had five formal Combine interviews, including with the Seahawks. (Devin Jackson)
  • South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Destin Adams)
  • Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel had a formal meeting at the combine with the Seahawks. (Justin M)
  • William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
  • Georgia C Jared Wilson had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
  • Georgia OL Tate Ratledge said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine. (Travis May)
  • Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart said he had a formal meeting with the Seahawks. (Gregg Bell)
  • Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)

