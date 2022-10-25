NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Per the Athletic’s Ben Standig, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked whether they factor in the condition in the trade for QB Carson Wentz that if he plays more than 70 percent of the snaps, they send a second-rounder to the Colts instead of a third.

“Well, it shouldn’t have to,” Rivera said. “But, again, we’ll see. I don’t want to bench a guy and not play a guy just because of something … we put in the contract. We’re going to try and win at the same time; we also got to try and develop (our younger players).”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Anthony Barr has played in 66.5% of the defensive snaps so far. If the Cowboys make the playoffs and he maintains his pace, he would earn an extra $300,000. If he plays in 70% and they make the playoffs, he would make $600,000 and $1 million if he reaches 80% and playoffs. (Todd Archer)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said CB Nahshon Wright will "probably have an opportunity to play this week" with nickel CB Jourdan Lewis out for season. Fifth-round CB DaRon Bland's snaps are expected to rise on defense. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano writes Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a reputation for being involved with every trade and he expects that to continue this year at the deadline even if no deals actually come together.

Vacchiano identifies running back and pass rusher as two potential areas the Eagles could address, with Rams RB Cam Akers and Bears DE Robert Quinn some possibilities. The Eagles worked out CB Kendall Sheffield and CB John Reid. (Aaron Wilson)

and Bears DE some possibilities. The Eagles worked out CB Kendall Sheffield and CB John Reid. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

It has not always looked pretty for the Giants and QB Daniel Jones this season. The offensive line isn’t playing great and the receiving corps has been riddled by injury. Jones has just six touchdown passes and 1,223 passing yards. But he’s added 343 yards rushing, three more scores on the ground, is completing over 66 percent of his passes, has just two interceptions and two fumbles and — most importantly for the team — lead New York to a 6-1 record. “At the end of the day, you want your quarterback winning games,” said second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “I think that’s what he’s doing right now.” “Some people call it boring,” Giants C Jon Feliciano added. “I call it even-keel. He’s just a competitor, man. Again, I think I sound like a broken record, but the dude can really throw the ball.”

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano notes the Giants may get trade calls about WR Kadarius Toney ahead of the trade deadline, but given Toney’s injury history, they’re likely to be only for a late-round pick and that doesn’t serve New York well.

ahead of the trade deadline, but given Toney’s injury history, they’re likely to be only for a late-round pick and that doesn’t serve New York well. Giants WR Darius Slayton could also get trade interest but Vacchiano points out he’s their best remaining healthy receiver.

could also get trade interest but Vacchiano points out he’s their best remaining healthy receiver. Giants HC Brian Daboll said G Ben Bredeson is week to week. (Dan Salomone)

said G is week to week. (Dan Salomone) Daboll added “it’s probably too early to say” if fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger can return this season. (Salomone)

can return this season. (Salomone) Giants WR Sterling Shepard was undergoing knee surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday. (Charlotte Carroll)