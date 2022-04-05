NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended the workplace culture of the franchise after paying a $2.4 million settlement to cheerleaders over a voyeurism incident involving former Cowboys Director of Personal Relations Richard Dalrymple.

“That settlement was in the best interest of everyone involved, including our fans,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We have a very high appreciation for our visibility and for the interest in what we do. I’m very proud of our workplace culture. Extraordinarily proud. We have great systems. We have great HR. We have a high sensitivity. … I have, and should, a big awareness of how other corporate entities are with these issues. And I recognize how sensitive they are and how important they are. But I have the unique position of knowing about other sports teams’ workplace cultures. As an executive of the Cowboys, I have a good feel for other businesses and other organizations’ workplace cultures. In my mind, we’re really good. We have room for improvement, yes, but that’s ongoing. … We’re always striving to get the best grade.”

The Cowboys expressed interest in trading for WR DeVante Parker before Miami sent him to the Patriots. Dallas is still looking to add to their wide receiver corps. (Adam Schefter)