NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew commented on contract talks with WR Terry McLaurin: “We have had dialogue with Terry and his agent. We’re really excited about the opportunity of having Terry continue with us for a long time.”
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said DE Chase Young is “fired up… attacking his rehab” but did not provide a timetable for his return from the torn ACL he suffered last season. (John Keim)
- Rivera added he’s gotten good feedback from the training staff on WR Curtis Samuel: “When you do see him moving around, you feel pretty confident about him.” (Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota lists some free agents who could still be fits for the Cowboys, including CBs Xavier Rhodes, Kyle Fuller and Kevin King. Dallas might need more depth depending on what happens with CB Kelvin Joseph‘s legal situation.
- Machota notes Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was WR Julio Jones‘ head coach for a while, so if Dallas wants to add another receiver and they think Jones has gas left in the tank, that could be a match.
- Depending on how the draft goes, Machota thinks veterans like G Ereck Flowers and C J.C. Tretter could be upgrades for the Cowboys on the offensive line.
Giants
- ESPN’s Todd McShay reports that both the Giants and Panthers have been connected to Mississippi State T Charles Cross.
- Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants would want a significant return for WR Kadarius Toney if they traded him. Raanan thinks the likelihood is that Toney is not traded right now.
- Toney reported to Giants OTAs on Saturday after not initially showing up for voluntary work last week. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- The Giants disputed that they shopped Toney, instead saying they listened to calls from other teams who inquired when he wasn’t at OTAs. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Regardless, it’s clear there are some questions about Toney for the Giants to even consider a trade. One source with the team said: “Not a guy you can trust, Likes the NFL lifestyle, but not the NFL work.” (Dan Duggan)
- Duggan notes the situation with CB James Bradberry could come to a head during or after the draft, with a release very much on the table given the Giants need the savings to sign their draft class.
- He adds the Giants are interested in trading down with one of their first-round picks and getting more draft capital in 2023.
- Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum has fans in the organization, per Duggan.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!