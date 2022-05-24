NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes there is still a ways to go before the other owners potentially vote out Commanders owner Dan Snyder , and adds they will be extremely cautious about setting a precedent that could apply to them in the future.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has not attended OTA's to this point as he awaits a new contract. McLaurin has not attended workouts at all since the conclusion of the draft. Previously he had been in the building but not participating in on-field work. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Commanders HC Ron Rivera provided a small update on talks with McLaurin: "Just that we've had communication with him, are working with him. Just a matter of time." (Jhabvala)

provided a small update on talks with McLaurin: “Just that we’ve had communication with him, are working with him. Just a matter of time.” (Jhabvala) Commanders WR Curtis Samuel called it “refreshing” to be back, adding: “I feel good. I feel fast.” (Ethan Cadeaux)

Eagles

The big question for the Eagles in 2022 after they upgraded their roster significantly is what QB Jalen Hurts has to do to hold onto the starting job in 2023. The Athletic’s Bo Wulf writes it’s less about what Hurts does — although he could absolutely play his way out of the job — and more about the options the Eagles have at the position next offseason.

For instance, Wulf says Hurts could play about the same as he did in 2021 and still hold onto the starting job if there are no veteran upgrades available and the Eagles can't trade up in the draft. Or he could play like a borderline top-10 passer and still be on the outs if GM Howie Roseman has the chance to trade for, say, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Eagles CB Jimmy Moreland said that he's happy to be with Philadelphia after being claimed off of waivers: "I'm very excited. I'm ready to get back in there. This is a great offseason for the Eagles. It's going to be a great experience." (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles DE Josh Sweat revealed that he had a lot of internal bleeding prior to their playoff game against the Buccaneers, which appeared out of nowhere and caused him to miss the game. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

Giants

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Giants HC Brian Daboll hinted after the draft they would use a lot of four and five receiver sets to take advantage of the numbers they have at the position right now, including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

“I think when you put together an offense, you try to build it around the strengths of the players that you have,” Daboll said. “And if that’s a bunch of receivers, it’s a bunch of receivers.”

Raanan notes Robinson could also mix in for some running back snaps given he played that role some in college.

Giants third-round G Josh Ezeudu is expected to push incumbent Shane Lemieux for the starting left guard job right away, per Raanan.

is expected to push incumbent for the starting left guard job right away, per Raanan. Giants fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger should also play significant snaps as a rookie, as Raanan points out the Giants are pretty thin at tight end. Bellinger was labeled as a primary blocking tight end coming out of San Diego State: “I think I have a lot to show, and of course a lot to improve on. I want to come out and show that I can be a receiver and not just a blocker.”

should also play significant snaps as a rookie, as Raanan points out the Giants are pretty thin at tight end. Bellinger was labeled as a primary blocking tight end coming out of San Diego State: “I think I have a lot to show, and of course a lot to improve on. I want to come out and show that I can be a receiver and not just a blocker.” As things stand now, Raanan believes fourth-round S Dane Belton , fifth-round LB Micah McFadden and sixth-round LB Darrian Beavers have clearer paths to playing on special teams than contributing a lot on defense.

, fifth-round LB and sixth-round LB have clearer paths to playing on special teams than contributing a lot on defense. However, Raanan writes the Giants are thin enough at defensive tackle that fifth-round DL D.J. Davidson could crack the rotation.