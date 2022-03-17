NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders’ new QB Carson Wentz said he was “definitely surprised” to be traded from the Colts: “When you’re in a new place you want it to work out. God willing it works out for a long time. It didn’t.” (John Keim)
- When asked why he thinks things didn’t work out in Indianapolis, Wentz responded that they finished horribly and it became “tough to swallow”: “Sometimes I wonder the same, to be honest. I think it was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs. But the way we finished, the way I finished, was horrible. It was horrible. It was tough to swallow.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- As for skepticism over Wentz’s leadership, the quarterback said that there may be “truth in some things” but feels like he had a strong relationship with people within the Eagles and Colts: “Reports are report and there are truth in some things. But if we try to combat every report, we run out of things to say. I just try to be myself. …I strongly feel I had amazing relationships with people in Philly and in Indy.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Wentz said he feels “healthy” after missing time due to ankle injuries and thinks he’s progressed as a decision-maker: “I feel healthy. I feel great. But at the same time, as you get older, you see the game differently.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Although Commanders HC Ron Rivera said Wentz’s addition doesn’t “preclude us from anything,” he added that he hopes they’ve found their long-term quarterback: “This trade doesn’t preclude us from anything, but he is our QB1 going forward and, again, as he said and I do hope, I’d love to see this be a very long tenure, and I really mean that.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Rivera added that he’s hopeful for Wentz to be “a solution” to their quarterback issues: “I believe it is. I believe it’s what we’re looking for. His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders RB J.D. McKissic‘s two-year, $7 million deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, his $1.145 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed, while his $2.14 million salary in 2023 is non-guaranteed. He’s owed a $250,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2024 league year and can earn up to $765,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. His contract also includes a $500,000 incentive for catches, yards, and touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Commanders WR Cam Sims‘ one-year, $2.59 million deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, $750,000 of his $1 million salary is guaranteed, can earn up to $150,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and another $600,000 in receptions and yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes that Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is one the remaining big-name options for the Cowboys to address their need for a pass rusher.
- The Cowboys and DC Dan Quinn could also be interested in DE Dante Fowler, who played for Quinn in Atlanta.
- To fill the team’s need at linebacker, the Cowboys could also tap into other Quinn connections with former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner or former Raiders LB K.J. Wright, per Machota. Former Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens has also expressed interest in coming back to Dallas.
- Machota mentions Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders, Dolphins WR Will Fuller, Ravens WR Sammy Watkins and Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling as options for the Cowboys to address their need at receiver.
- Cowboys WR Michael Gallup said he “can’t put a timetable” on his recovery from a torn ACL and is still in the rehab process: “Right now, it’s me working out, upper body, getting in the pool, on the bike, standing on one leg as I can. …You want to do it the right way.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Gallup said he likely won’t be ready for Week 1 but his goal is to be ready in time: “Definitely a goal. I mean, you don’t want to miss no games. But you still can’t put a timetable on it. …You’ve got to make sure you’re right before.” (Gehlken)
- Gallup feels fortunate to receive an extension from Dallas: “Definitely a big blessing to get it done, to stay down here in Dallas. I wanted to be here regardless. …The Cowboys had faith in me. Just definitely appreciate it.” (Gehlken)
Giants
- According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, the Giants reduced WR Sterling Shepard‘s base salary to $1.5 million for 2022 including a $500,000 signing bonus. His contract includes a $250,000 workout bonus and $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
- Giants QB Tyrod Taylor wouldn’t elaborate when asked if he was signed to be a backup or starter. (Zack Rosenblatt)
