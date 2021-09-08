NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper feels he’s the best wide receiver in the league, though he admits he hasn’t done enough to prove it.
“I think I’m the best receiver in the league,” Cooper said, via DallasNews.com. “But there’s a difference between thinking you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it. Do I think I’m the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have.”
Cooper has finished twice within the top-10 in receiving yards, but has been towards the bottom of that list both times. In order to consider himself the best, he feels he needs to rank at the top of the list.
“There are guys who have actually put up some great numbers, they’ve taken advantage of their opportunities and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “I’m just still trying to take advantage of my opportunities and trying to put up those numbers to lead the league in yards, touchdowns, all across the board really. Only after I’ve done that will I say I’m the best and that I’ve proven myself to be the best.“
- Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb form one of the best receiver trios in the league. But Gallup’s deal is up after this season, meaning this could be the last year the three are together, though the veteran isn’t thinking about that yet: “We still got plenty of football to play together. Whatever happens on the back end of it, that will come. But right now, you better just enjoy what you got, and we’re going to do that.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones still has confidence in HC Mike McCarthy: “I just see how he communicates with the team, his leadership, how he manages the players in terms of taking care of them, obviously his pedigree, that makes you feel really good too in terms of his record with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl, going to four championship games. You put all that together and we just feel like he’s the right guy for the job.”
Eagles
- In a radio interview with 94 WIP’s Angelo Cataldi, Eagles GM Howie Roseman reiterated that he never got an offer he thought was fair enough to trade away TE Zach Ertz: “Zach’s a legend. And we’re not going to go and look to move guys that we know that their value is great, and he’s a huge, huge part of this team and we’re excited to have him.”
- Roseman didn’t want to get into negotiation specifics regarding TE Dallas Goedert, but he did say he was a good player and they always want to keep good players: “We’ve got two really good players at that position — and without getting into negotiating — … we want to have our good players here, we want to have them here long-term. I don’t want to get into negotiating in public, but Dallas knows how much we think of him, and we hope he’s here into the future. He’s a great young guy and we’re expecting a big year from him.”
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles were interested in signing Texans’ recently claimed CB Jimmy Moreland after Week 1.
- Roseman issued a vote of confidence in QB Jalen Hurts: “He can play, and he can win.” (Mike Kaye)
- Roseman said they “loved” QB Carson Wentz before trading him to Indianapolis, but felt they needed a capable backup in Hurts when drafting him in 2020: “We loved Carson … (but) we played four playoff games and we needed our backup in everyone.”
- Philadelphia protected practice squad players S Elijah Riley, WR John Hightower, RB Jordan Howard and OT Le’Raven Clark this week. (Kaye)
- Kaye points out that this could be an indication that two of the players will receive promotions in time for Week 1.
Giants
Giants HC Joe Judge said the team will wait to determine whether RB Saquon Barkley will play this week.
“I know the next question coming is where is Saquon,” Judge said, via Pat Leonard. “Look, that won’t be decided until later in the week. I want to see how he responds to a couple things physically within his body and make the best assessment for him this weekend and going past that.”
Judge added when Barkley is cleared, he will give it his all.
“I can only control volume,” Judge said. “I can’t control intensity. You may manage somebody’s reps based on practice or a game, but to me when a doctor says someone’s healthy for a game, you can go ahead and play him. That’s to me. You can only bring a certain number of guys to the game, so when a doctor says the guy’s good to go, they’ve got to be good to go for us.”
- Giants first-round WR Kadarius Toney said he’s recovered from a hamstring injury and COVID-19: “Yeah, I’m good. Just working every day to get better.” (Jordan Raanan)
Washington
- Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick called starting Week 1 a “huge deal” for him and is grateful to have his role: “No, this is a huge deal. It’s a huge honor to be one of 32 guys leading a team in the NFL. … It’s not a responsibility I take lightly and it’s also not something I take for granted.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel appeared to re-aggravate his groin at Wednesday’s practice and is unsure of his status for Week 1: “He wasn’t feeling as well as we hoped…If Curtis plays, great. If not, great.” (Kim Jones)
- Rivera said recently signed K Eddy Pineiro can also contribute as an emergency punter. (Jhabvala)
- The Washington Football Team brought in four players for workouts on Tuesday including OL Tristen Hoge, OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, RB Ito Smith and RB Kerrith Whyte. (Aaron Wilson)
