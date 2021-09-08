NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper feels he’s the best wide receiver in the league, though he admits he hasn’t done enough to prove it.

“I think I’m the best receiver in the league,” Cooper said, via DallasNews.com. “But there’s a difference between thinking you’re the best and actually going out there and proving it. Do I think I’m the best? Yes. Have I proven it? I wouldn’t say I have.”

Cooper has finished twice within the top-10 in receiving yards, but has been towards the bottom of that list both times. In order to consider himself the best, he feels he needs to rank at the top of the list.

“There are guys who have actually put up some great numbers, they’ve taken advantage of their opportunities and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “I’m just still trying to take advantage of my opportunities and trying to put up those numbers to lead the league in yards, touchdowns, all across the board really. Only after I’ve done that will I say I’m the best and that I’ve proven myself to be the best.“

Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb form one of the best receiver trios in the league. But Gallup’s deal is up after this season, meaning this could be the last year the three are together, though the veteran isn’t thinking about that yet: “We still got plenty of football to play together. Whatever happens on the back end of it, that will come. But right now, you better just enjoy what you got, and we’re going to do that.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones still has confidence in HC Mike McCarthy: "I just see how he communicates with the team, his leadership, how he manages the players in terms of taking care of them, obviously his pedigree, that makes you feel really good too in terms of his record with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl, going to four championship games. You put all that together and we just feel like he's the right guy for the job."