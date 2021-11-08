NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said this was the first game in which he felt his team didn’t bring the same amount of energy to the game that their opponent did.

“Frankly, we were outcoached, we were outplayed, all the way through,” McCarthy said, via The Athletic. “This is the first time I’ve felt clearly our energy didn’t exceed our opponent, and that’s disappointing. They came in aggressively. If you look at the way their defense played us from the start, they challenged our receivers, they challenged the box, they clearly were going to take away the run and put it on the passing game. And we didn’t respond to that. Their run offense was significant, particularly runs after contact. These are basics, things I felt like we were improving on.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said the team was “shocked” at their performance on Sunday and how they were beaten in every facet of the game.

“Definitely shocked,” Prescott said. “They whooped us in every aspect. They beat us. That’s not something you ever think about or ever envision happening. But it’s something we’ll learn from and we’ll learn from every aspect of it, offense, defense, special teams, situationally. We’ve just got to be better. We’ve got to play a cleaner game. We’ve got to start faster in a noon game like this. They did a better job at it. They got on us and got on us fast. We were playing from behind and we weren’t able to do anything.”

Broncos HC Vic Fangio placed an emphasis on taking away the Cowboys’ rushing attack, which forced the ball into the air more.

“Teams just haven’t played them the right way,” Fangio said. “They are super talented and they may score 35 points the rest of the season in every game because they’re really good. They’ve got talent at every position. How many times did we come close to sacking Prescott today and we don’t get him down? That’s talent. That’s not luck, that’s talent. They’re a great team and I don’t expect them to lose many more games.”

Prescott isn’t worried about the Broncos’ game plan that shut the team’s offense down, in fact, he hopes that teams take a similar approach moving forward.

“I hope teams play us like this for the rest of the year, to be honest,” he said. “This was just not a great game by us, this is not who we normally are. I think Coach said it great in the locker room, ‘This isn’t tape you just throw away. We learn a lot from it and move forward.’ We’ve got to be accountable for our mistakes and not playing up to our standard and our expectations. We’ll make sure we get it cleaned up and get better.”

Cowboys OT Terence Steele acknowledged it was tough to play left tackle on Sunday, but would be fine staying there: “Whatever they ask me, I’m going to give my best, work my butt off and be the best Cowboys o-lineman I can be.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge was impressed with the way DB Xavier McKinney played, despite not practicing this week: “He pulled his best Ferris Bueller this week, didn’t have to show up for work and had a career type of game.” (Art Stapleton)

Washington

The Athletic’s Ben Standig points out that with the sixth-most projected cap space in the NFL in 2022, Washington is well-positioned to make a splash in free agency next offseason.

Some of that cap space could go toward an extension for WR Terry McLaurin but Standig notes it’s projected to be a good free-agent class of pass catchers, so Washington could opt to add more help.

is an obvious cap cut and the team could stand to find a better free safety than . Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the NFL fined Washington first-round LB Jamin Davis $13,933 for a hit on the quarterback last week,

$13,933 for a hit on the quarterback last week, Washington RB J.D. McKissic was also fined $9,333 for unnecessary roughness.