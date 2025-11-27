NFC Notes: George Pickens, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin feels “really good” in terms of his quad injury: “I just feel like I don’t really have any tightness in my injury area. I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have. I’m just not really thinking about it at all. So, anytime I can be out there, I always put myself out there. But I definitely feel better this time around, and the ramp-up process has been really good.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

The Cowboys have won back-to-back games, including their recent 24-21 victory over the Eagles in Week 11. When asked about his roster-building philosophy, owner Jerry Jones responded that everything revolves around QB Dak Prescott.

“Everything we’re talking about – the high draft assets, the trades – everything we’re talking about,” Jones said, via Ed Werder of WFAA. “It started with – and starts with – having Dak and doing what we can to maximize having him as our quarterback over these next few years.”

Dallas has made some marquee trades this season, including sending Micah Parsons to the Packers and acquiring WR George Pickens and DT Quinnen Williams. Of the three, Jones said Pickens has been one of the most impactful players throughout the league.

“I don’t know of anyone who has helped his team any more to win this year,” Jones said.

Although trading away Parsons had an initial negative impact on their locker room, Jones points out that they had long had a vision to improve their defensive front with Williams and Kenny Clark.

“It’s an obvious emphasis on our fronts, on the big guys, that was very much in our minds when we were talking about the trade and the draft picks we were going to get for Parsons,’’ Jones said. “The other thing you’ve done is you’ve witnessed a spreading out and having more players involved here than you would have if you had maybe gone the other way with Micah.”

Jones doesn’t see Pickens on another team next season: “We have two No. 1 receivers. … There’s nothing we can gain from speculating (about his contract today). The bottom line is we’re in good shape. … He’s playing better than we ever could have anticipated. He’s an outstanding teammate.” ( Machota

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says that while Pickens is represented by agent David Mulugheta, who also represented Micah Parsons , that’s not expected to be an issue for either side in contract talks for Pickens this offseason.

Russini adds that Pickens is expected to play on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs. (Russini)

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s genuine interest in extending Pickens this offseason from the Cowboys. However, there haven’t been formal discussions yet.

Fowler adds Dallas hasn’t made any kind of decision about the franchise tag, but wouldn’t be afraid of using it. He senses that Pickens’ camp would strongly prefer a long-term deal over the tag, however.

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio expects S Reed Blankenship (quad) to play Thursday. (Jeff McLane)

expects S (quad) to play Thursday. (Jeff McLane) With second-round S Andrew Mukuba out, Fangio said S Sydney Brown will fill in at the other safety spot.