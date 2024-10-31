NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Darius Slayton, Azeez Ojulari, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Commanders S Darrick Forrest could use a fresh start elsewhere after losing his place in Washington’s safety rotation.
- Ben Standig of The Athletic, citing multiple league sources, reports there’s been minimal noise about the Commanders being attached to any specific trade candidates ahead of the deadline. However, there’s a willingness from Washington’s front office to listen to offers for a cornerback.
- Standig lists cornerback, offensive tackle, and wide receiver as Washington’s top needs doing into the deadline.
- As for possible trade targets for the Commanders, Standig names Jets WR Mike Williams, Browns CB Greg Newsome, and Rams CB Tre’Davious White as his top three options.
- Standig also cites league sources who consider Panthers DE Jadeveon Clowney, Browns DE Za’Darius Smith, Patriots CB Jonathan Jones, Panthers WR Adam Thielen, and Bears RB Khalil Herbert as top trade deadline targets around the league.
- The Commanders brought in three offensive linemen for workouts this week including Yodny Cajuste, Julién Davenport and Bobby Hart (signed), per Aaron Wilson.
Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said LB Micah Parsons (ankle) is making progress but still isn’t ready to practice: “He’s making gains each week … He’s just not ready to get in the practice format.” (Todd Archer)
Giants
- When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler names CB Adoree’ Jackson and WR Darius Slayton as two players to keep an eye on.
- Dan Graziano of ESPN could also see EDGE Azeez Ojulari as another player who could be traded given New York has already made significant investments in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
- Graziano also thinks New York trading a fourth-round pick in exchange for Panthers QB Bryce Young is a deal that makes sense for both parties.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll implied CB Deonte Banks will return to the starting lineup after being benched in Week 8. (Mike Garafolo)
- Garafolo adds the Giants “would have to be blown away” to trade Slayton or Ojulari.
- Daboll announced LT Joshua Ezeudu had his knee drained and did not practice on Wednesday, while fifth-round RB Tyrone Tracy is still in the early stages of the league’s concussion protocol. (Ralph Vacchiano)
