NFC Transactions: Tuesday 3/29

49ers
- 49ers re-signed TE Ross Dwelley. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills matched the Bears’ offer sheet to C Ryan Bates. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed C Ethan Pocic. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed ERFA DB Bobby Price. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed S Jabrill Peppers. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed QB Andy Dalton. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed OL Jesse Davis. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed DB Nate Hairston. (NFLTR)
