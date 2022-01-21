NFL Transactions: Friday 1/21

49ers
- 49ers elevated DB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals promoted WR Trent Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated OLB Za’Darius Smith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Harvey Langi to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated RB Darrell Henderson Jr, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, and DB Robert Rochell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed TE Ben Mason to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Chaz Green to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated RB Derrick Henry from their injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated DB Chris Jones to their active roster.
