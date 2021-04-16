NFL Transactions: Friday 4/16

Cleared Waivers
- DT Maurice Hurst (Raiders)
- DE Arden Key (Raiders)
- RB Ito Smith (Falcons)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed ERFA WR Diontae Spencer. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns released DT Sheldon Richardson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed RFA CB J.C. Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived C Dustin Woodard. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DL DeMarcus Walker. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed G Lane Taylor. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington waived CB DeMarkus Acy. (NFLTR)
