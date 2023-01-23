NFL Transactions: Monday 1/23

Bills
- Bills signed OT Alec Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, QB Matt Barkley, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, WR KeeSean Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, C Greg Mancz, DB Kyler McMichael, WR Dezmon Patmon and OT Ryan Van Demark to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed TE Dominique Dafney to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DB Chris Lammons. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed WR Dontario Drummond, C Brock Hoffman, C Alec Lindstrom, DB Sheldrick Redwine and S Juanyeh Thomas to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Kalil Pimpleton, WR Jaydon Mickens, OL Devery Hamilton, OL Korey Cunningham, CB Zyon Gilbert, DT Vernon Butler, DB Trenton Thompson, WR Makai Polk, WR Dre Miller and TE Chris Myarick to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR Kevin Austin, OT Coy Cronk, K James McCourt, WR Jaylon Moore, C James Murray, DB Ayo Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince, RB Mekhi Sargent, DE Nick Thurman, C Darryl Williams and WR Seth Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off of waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Dan Chisena to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DL Tyler Shelvin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
