NFL Transactions: Monday 10/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals declined to activate WR Antoine Wesley, ending his season. 

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins and OL/DL Bill Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Titans

  • Titans signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released DE Gerri Green from their practice squad.

