NFL Transactions: Monday 10/24

Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Marlon Mack off of the 49ers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed RB Mike Boone on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LS Mitchell Fraboni to their active roster.
- Broncos signed OT Christian DiLauro to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals declined to activate WR Antoine Wesley, ending his season.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released WR Daurice Fountain from their practice squad.
Eagles
Falcons
- Falcons released LB Jordan Brailford from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived WR Maurice Alexander. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed OT Larnel Coleman off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins and OL/DL Bill Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Albert Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated DB Troy Hill, LB Travin Howard and WR Van Jefferson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens released CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DE Gerri Green from their practice squad.
