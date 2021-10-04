NFL Transactions: Monday 10/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed S Chris Banjo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released OL Koda Martin.
  • Cardinals released G Deion Calhoun from their practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars activated OL Walker Little from the COVID-19 list.
  • Jaguars placed WR D.J. Chark and OL A.J. Cann on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers waived G Michael Jordan. (NFLTR
  • Panthers signed LB Kamal Martin to their active roster
  • Panthers signed WR Matt Cole to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released DB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks designated DB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released WR Whop Philyor from their practice squad. 

