NFL Transactions: Monday 10/4

Browns
- Browns signed WR Lawrence Cager to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed S Chris Banjo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released OL Koda Martin.
- Cardinals released G Deion Calhoun from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Forrest Merrill to their active roster.
- Chargers placed DL Justin Jones and LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated DL Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts claimed DT Khalil Davis off of waivers from the Buccaneers. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed CB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed C Austin Reiter off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Dustin Colquitt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated OL Walker Little from the COVID-19 list.
- Jaguars placed WR D.J. Chark and OL A.J. Cann on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived G Michael Jordan. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Kamal Martin to their active roster
- Panthers signed WR Matt Cole to their practice squad.
- Panthers released DB Jalen Julius from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Mazzi Wilkins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released DB Linden Stephens from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated DB Tre Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released WR Whop Philyor from their practice squad.
