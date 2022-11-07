NFL Transactions: Monday 11/7

49ers

Bengals

Browns

  • Browns designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed C Jordan Meredith to their practice squad. 
  • Browns released C Brock Hoffman from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released P Nolan Cooney from their practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants placed S Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Giants placed DL Nicholas Williams on injured reserve.
  • Giants designated G Shane Lemieux to return from injured reserve.

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Texans

