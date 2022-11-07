NFL Transactions: Monday 11/7

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released TE Troy Fumagalli from their practice squad.
- 49ers designated LB Azeez Al-Shaair, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived DT Domenique Davis.
Browns
- Browns designated RB Jerome Ford and DE Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed C Jordan Meredith to their practice squad.
- Browns released C Brock Hoffman from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released P Nolan Cooney from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed S Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed DL Nicholas Williams on injured reserve.
- Giants designated G Shane Lemieux to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions waived WR Stanley Berryhill.
Panthers
- Panthers activated QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed WR Emeka Emezie, DB Gavin Heslop and LB Kobe Jones to their practice squad.
- Panthers released DB Marquise Blair, QB Jacob Eason and DE Delontae Scott from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Sidney Jones. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Rashod Bateman on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated WRs DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin White to their active roster.
- Saints activated CB P.J. Williams injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.
- Saints placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed DL Brandin Bryant to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released DL Derick Roberson from their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!