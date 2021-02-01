NFL Transactions: Monday 2/1

Bills
- Bills re-signed G Jordan Devey to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed C Daniel Kilgore and WR Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs designated TE Deon Yelder to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed WR J.J. Nelson and QB Jalen Morton to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DT Justin Hamilton, LB Justin March-Lillard, and DB Darian Thompson from the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed S Jordan Richards to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DB Maurice Smith to a futures contract. (NFLTR)