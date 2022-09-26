NFL Transactions: Monday 9/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Buccaneers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs released K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Giants

  • Giants elevated DL Henry Mondeaux and CB Fabian Moreau to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers waived LB Arron Mosby. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans signed DL Mario Edwards off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived OLB Derrek Tuszka.

