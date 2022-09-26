NFL Transactions: Monday 9/26

Bills
- Bills waived DT Prince Emili.
- Bills activated OL Bobby Hart from the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Kaylon Geiger. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released TE David Wells from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed OL Jason Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated DL Henry Mondeaux and CB Fabian Moreau to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived LB Arron Mosby. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DL Mario Edwards off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OLB Derrek Tuszka.
